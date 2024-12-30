FBI Issues Warnings About South American Burglary Crews Hitting Homes of Pro Athletes

The FBI has caught up to the string of burglaries of the homes of pro athletes and is issuing a warning that organized groups of South American gangsters are targeting those who are away from home.

The Bureau’s warning comes after a year of burglaries of the homes of famous athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who were both targeted within a few hours of each other back in October.

“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a statement, according to ABC News.

The bureau added that “organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes.”

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the FBI added.

Along with Kelce and Mahomes, other athletes who have had their homes invaded include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., and the Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis.

The bureau has identified the criminals as coming from South America.

“These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities,” the FBI advised.

The FBI ultimately advises athletes to lock up their valuables when on the road, keep video surveillance and alarms up to date, and be careful about talking about being away from home on social media.

