WATCH: Delta Flight Nearly Crashes into Gonzaga University Basketball Team Plane

A Delta flight nearly crashed into an airplane carrying the Gonzaga University basketball team at Los Angeles International Airport last Friday, footage recently posted online now shows.

The incident reportedly occurred last Friday around 4:30 p.m. when the plane carrying the basketball team – Key Lime Air Flight 563 – suddenly stopped on the edge of entering the runway just as the Delta flight barreled across the runway at full speed into a liftoff. Per New York Post:

“Stop, stop, stop!” an air-traffic controller can be heard yelling at the plane carrying the men’s team as it prepares to cross a runway at LAX around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to footage of the incident posted online. “Woo! Woo! Wow,” a plane-spotter who was filming the runway and uploaded the video to Airline Videos on YouTube could be heard exclaiming just after the near-miss. “In the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve never heard a ATC controller tell a plane to ‘Stop, stop, stop,’” the plane spotter added as the private jet kept rolling once the runway was clear.

Footage released online showed the moment when a complete catastrophe was averted.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced it would investigate the situation.

“Air traffic controllers directed Key Lime Air Flight 563 to hold short of crossing a runway at Los Angeles International Airport because a second aircraft was taking off from the runway at the time,” an FAA spokesperson told NBC 4 Los Angeles.

“When the Embraer E135 jet proceeded to cross the hold bars, air traffic controllers told the pilots to stop. The jet never crossed the runway edge line,” they added.

The Gonzaga basketball team had been arriving for their game against UCLA. Speaking to the LA Times, the university said that it “expects to receive more information related to this event and is grateful that the incident ended safely for all.”

The Delta jet was unaffected by the event and had a smooth flight to Atlanta, Georgia.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.