Notre Dame Invites Fans to ‘Join Us In Prayer’ After New Orleans Terror Attack

The University of Notre Dame is inviting fans who are in New Orleans to attend the Sugar Bowl to join together in prayer for the victims of Wednesday morning’s terror attack on Bourbon Street.

“We are aware of the incident this morning in New Orleans and are working with law enforcement and others to determine the full scope and impact of the tragedy,” the school wrote in a January 1 X post.

The message continued, “The public is urged to avoid Bourbon Street north from Canal to Dumaine Streets and also east from Royal Street to Dauphine Street until further notice as the investigation is ongoing. ”

In a second message, the school added, “We ask our fans to join us in prayer for those injured and lost in this senseless act of violence. Those staying at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel are welcome to join us for the previously scheduled Mass there at 11 a.m. Otherwise, we ask that you join us in prayer from wherever you are.”

The attack occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 1 on Bourbon Street when a man, who authorities have identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, drove his truck through a street full of New Year’s revelers. The 42-year-old recent Muslim convert ultimately killed more than a dozen people and injured more than two dozen.

Officials confirmed that Din Jabbar’s truck had a black ISIS flag attached to its rear gate and noted that the FBI is investigating the incident as a terror attack.

The university also put out a message signed by Rev. Robert A. Dowd, CSC President, reading, “Our prayers are with the family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack in New Orleans early this morning.”

“We also pray for all those injured and extend our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who risked their lives to protect others.”

To be in solidarity with those who suffer is to exemplify the spirit of Notre Dame. Today we are on solidarity with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

