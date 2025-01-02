VIDEO: Sugar Bowl Holds Moment of Silence to Honor Victims of NOLA Terror Attack

The Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans held a moment of silence to honor those killed or injured in Wednesday’s terror attack on Bourbon Street.

The game, between Notre Dame and Georgia, was postponed until Thursday after a driver drove a truck into a crowd, killing or injuring dozens. Then, the driver, identified as U.S. Army veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar, exited the vehicle and opened fire on police, wounding two law enforcement officers.

Din Jabbar was killed in the firefight with the officers.

The moving moment provoked chants of “USA! USA! USA!”

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill suggested that the game be delayed until Friday. However, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick stressed that the police force would be out in force.

“We are not alone,” Kirkpatrick said on the Today Show after Louisiana AG Liz Murrill suggested the game should be delayed until Friday. “We are in partnership with many other partners. Both local, federal, military, police will be here. We are gonna have absolutely 100’s of officers and staff lining our streets, lining Bourbon Street, lining the French Quarter.”

Kirkpatrick added, “We are staffing up at the same level, if not more so than what we were preparing for the Super Bowl.”