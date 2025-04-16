El Salvador Blocks Sen. Van Hollen’s Visit with Deported Illegal Alien

The government of El Salvador refused to allow Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to see an alleged MS-13 gang member, who was mistakenly deported to the country.

During a press conference from El Salvador, Van Hollen revealed that he had met with the vice president of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, and talked about “the case of” Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador. Van Hollen claimed that Abrego Garcia was “legally in the United States,” and added that he asked why if there is “no evidence” Abrego Garcia is part of MS-13, why he’s still being held by El Salvador.

Van Hollen said he asked Ulloa if he could meet with Abrego Garcia, and that he was informed he needed to “make earlier provisions.” The Maryland senator added that he informed Ulloa that he just wanted to meet with Abrego Garcia, and that he was informed the vice president “was not able to make that happen.”

“I asked the vice president if Abrego Garcia has not committed a crime and the U.S. courts have found that he was illegally taken from the United States, and the governor — government of El Salvador has no evidence that he was part of MS-13, why is El Salvador continuing to hold him in CECOT?” Van Hollen shared. “And, his answer was that the Trump administration is paying El Salvador, the government of El Salvador to keep him at CECOT.”

Van Hollen added that he had promised Abrego Garcia’s family that he “would do everything” he could to get Abrego Garcia out of CECOT.

“I promised them that I would do everything I could, to get him out of CECOT,” Van Hollen added. “And, I won’t stop trying, and I can assure the President and Vice President that I may be the first United States Senator to visit El Salvador on this issue, but there will be more and there will be more members of Congress coming.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Democrats and the news media have continued to portray Abrego Garcia as a “Maryland father with protected status,” though the White House has described Abrego Garcia as a “leader” of “the brutal MS-13 gang.”

“The administration maintains the position that this individual — who was deported to El Salvador, and will not be returning to our county was a member of the brutal and vicious MS-13 gang. That is fact number one,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained in April. “Fact number two, we also have credible intelligence proving that this individual was involved in human trafficking. And, fact number three, this individual was a member, actually a leader, of the brutal MS-13 gang — which this President has designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.”

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that, as Democrats have continued to defend Abrego Garcia, the White House is “raising reports that the illegal alien has a history of domestic violence”:

“Democrats are flying to El Salvador right now to demand the return of this violent illegal alien MS-13 gang member back into the United States,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. Included in the post was a report from Fox News’s Bill Melugin showing a Maryland order of protection filed in 2021 by Abrego Garcia’s wife.

During a recent meeting in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Stephen Miller, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele responded to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after she asked “if the administration would seek the return” of Abrego Garcia.

Bukele labeled the question as “preposterous,” and added that he doesn’t “have the power” to return Abrego Garcia to the United States.

“The question is preposterous,” Bukele said. “How can I smuggle a terrorist into the United States? I don’t have the power to return him to the United States.”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois previously reported that the Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration must facilitate the release of Abrego Garcia.

