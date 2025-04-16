Transgender Miss Maine Contestant Will Face Off Against Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

A transgender Miss Maine USA contestant will face off against Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and former New England Patriots head coach, Bill Belichick.

Isabelle St. Cyr, a 24-year-old male who identifies as female, is set to compete in the Miss Maine USA pageant next month in Portland, Maine, making the contestant the first transgender individual to go for the title, according to a report by Bangor Daily News.

St. Cyr told the newspaper he is “a little nervous” to compete in the beauty pageant due to the current political climate, but claimed he did not enter the competition to make a political statement, and signed up a year ago.

“I’m just doing it because I love pageants and I just happen to be trans,” St. Cyr said. “I want to show everyone that trans women absolutely can do this pageant and can do well.”

The trans contestant also claimed there is “a lack of education surrounding the pageant and how welcoming they truly are now.”

“They’ve opened up and changed the organization for the better, which is why I feel so proud to be with this organization rather than some others that maybe aren’t so open and welcoming to all women,” St. Cyr said.

Notably, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, will also be competing for the 2025 Miss Maine USA title.

“Happy International Pageant Day,” Hudson wrote in an Instagram post last week, adding, “I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown, Hancock.”

Miss Maine USA, which operates under the Miss Universe Organization, reportedly changed its rules in 2012 to allow men to complete.

Contestants “must represent and warrant that you are a female” and be “recognized medically and legally as a female in the United States” in order to participate, according to Miss Maine USA’s website.

St. Cyr told Bangor Daily News that he believes this means every contestant’s birth certificate must list them as female, and transgender contestants will have to work with a doctor to get their documents changed.

While the trans contestant is the first man to compete for Miss Maine USA, he is not the only male to participate in a national pageant.

As Breitbart News reported, Kataluna Enriquez, a biological male who identifies as a woman, won the title of Miss Nevada USA in 2021.

Notably, St. Cyr’s entry into the pageant arrives during President Donald Trump’s second term in the White House.

On Friday, President Trump’s Department of Education (DOE) announced that it has begun the process of cutting federal K-12 funding to Maine, as the Democrat-run state continues to allow males who identify as females to compete in girls’ and women’s sports.