Joel Pollak: Harvard Makes Its Students Miserable

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak talked about Harvard.

Pollak said, “Harvard makes its own students miserable. … [Y]ou have any kind of gender identity now that you want, any kind of sexual identity, and everybody at Harvard will affirm that, but if you look at surveys of young people, they have less sex than they ever did before. … Now that men don’t know what they are, women don’t know what they are, and no one knows what they want to have sex with, there’s no sex happening anymore. The students aren’t even having the kind of fun that students traditionally have on campus, because they’re so busy getting their guts tied in knots with changing the world.”

