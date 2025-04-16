GOP Headquarters Arson Suspect Revealed as Antifa Supporter

The suspect behind an arson attack on the headquarters building of the New Mexico Republican Party and the firebombing of a New Mexico Tesla dealership has been revealed to be an Antifa supporter.

Jamison Wagner, 40, was charged in connection with a February 9 arson attack at the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom, and a March 30 arson attack at the New Mexico GOP headquarters office, which left the entryway to the building destroyed, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

The criminal complaint notes that one Tesla vehicle was “significantly damaged during the fire, while the second exhibited lesser damage.”

Responding investigators found two Tesla Model Y vehicles involved in a fire in the parking lot outside the Tesla Showroom. One Tesla was significantly damaged during the fire, while the second exhibited lesser damage. A fire scene examination was conducted, and based upon the data collected during the examination, an ATF Fire Investigator classified the fire as incendiary, meaning an intentional human act resulted in a fire occurring in a location when and where fire should not have occurred.

The criminal complaint also notes that “there were obvious signs of vandalism on the property,” such as graffiti that was “spray painted onto the structure walls” and several vehicles, along with graffitied words such as, “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and “Die Tesla Nazi.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, the New Mexico GOP revealed in a post on X that “the entryway” of their headquarter “was destroyed in a deliberate act of arson,” in which the words, “ICE=KKK” had also been spray painted.

“The two investigations show similarities, including the fact that the suspect used gasoline as an accelerant, jars commonly used for food to transport or move that accelerant, and red spray paint,” the criminal complaint continued. “Both arsons occurred at night, on the weekend, and the arsonist parked outside of the parking lot of the business.”

The criminal complaint added that after obtaining and executing a federal search warrant at Wagner’s home, “investigators located and seized significant evidence of WAGNER’s involvement in the fire incidents that” happen at the Tesla dealership and the New Mexico GOP’s headquarters. The criminal complaint continued:

Evidence located includes: a white carboard box containing eight (8) assembled suspected incendiary devices; black and red spray paint; a box of blue Styrofoam egg cartons consistent with the blue color and polystyrene materials identified in the Tesla Fire evidence; materials for the manufacture of additional incendiary devices; and ignitable liquids consistent with the gasoline used at the Tesla and RPNM fire scenes.

Investigators also discovered “a cardboard stencil in WAGNER’s garage with the phrase ‘ICE=KKK’ with red spray paint on the perimeter,” the criminal complaint continued, adding that this was “consistent with the creation of the graffiti at the RPNM Fire scene.”

Wagner’s Facebook profile shows posts that support the Black Lives Matter movement; a post from the Facebook page “Nonbinary Memes & More,” which says, “No gender, only chaos” on a yellow, white, purple and black background; and Antifa imagery.

In one post on Wagner’s Facebook, he showed a screenshot of a Tweet stating that the “Republican Party is the party of white supremacist fascism.”

Wagner is also listed as being a member of the 500 Queer Scientists, a “visibility campaign for LGBTQ+ people and their allies working in STEM and STEM-supporting jobs.” His biography indicates that he is “queer” and is “an electrical engineer.”

Wagner has been describing as “lipstick-wearing,” according to the New York Post.

Wired reported that the “Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives forensic laboratory tested ‘fire debris,’ fingerprints, and possible DNA at the scene” but that “no resulted are cited” in the arrest warrant.