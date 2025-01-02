WATCH: New Orleans Police Chief Ready to Host Sugar Bowl Despite Calls for Further Delays

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick says that despite calls for further delays to the Allstate Sugar Bowl following the New Year’s Day terrorist attack on Bourbon Street, the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) will be out in full force to protect the Superdome and the city.

“We are not alone,” Kirkpatrick said on the Today Show after Louisiana AG Liz Murrill suggested the game should be delayed until Friday. “We are in partnership with many other partners. Both local, federal, military, police will be here. We are gonna have absolutely 100’s of officers and staff lining our streets, lining Bourbon Street, lining the French Quarter.”

Kirkpatrick added, “We are staffing up at the same level, if not more so than what we were preparing for Super Bowl.”

The New York Post reports Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt on Wednesday night she would have preferred the football game get delayed at least until Friday.

“Not my decision, but I would like to see it delayed at least another day,” Murrill told the network. “If they asked my opinion, I would tell them that.”

Early morning revelry following New Year’s celebrations was shattered around 3:15 Wednesday morning as a driver drove a truck into a crowd, killing or injuring dozens. Then, the driver, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, exited the vehicle and opened fire on police, wounding two law enforcement officers.

Din Jabbar was killed in the firefight with the officers.

“Organizers of the Sugar Bowl — being held at the Caesar Superdome, which is about one mile away from the attack — decided to move the game to Thursday at 4 p.m. ET,” Breitbart’s Simon Kent reports.