WATCH: ‘They Won’t Let Me On!’: Ohio State Star Will Howard Denied Entry to On-Stage Rose Bowl Celebration

One would think that the winning team’s star quarterback would be automatically allowed to attend the post-game celebration following a College Football Playoff win at the Rose Bowl.

Well, apparently not.

In the aftermath of Ohio State’s 41-21 trouncing of #1 Oregon on Wednesday, the Ohio State Buckeyes partied with roses firmly implanted in their teeth on a stage as they received their Rose Bowl trophy and gave rousing speeches to their fans—everyone except star QB Will Howard, who was mysteriously blocked from being allowed on the stage.

In the video, Buckeyes defender Tyleik Williams came to his quarterback’s aid in his efforts to get on stage. However, he was blocked after being told his entry would pose a weight issue. Howard attempted to enter from the other side but was told the same thing.

Eventually, Howard managed to celebrate with fans and his girlfriend.

Some have speculated that Howard’s exclusion from the celebration stage was due to his praise of Jesus Christ in his post-game interview.

However, Ohio State’s football team is full of devout Christians.

In addition, several Buckeyes with Bible verses on their eye black made their way onto the stage. Had suppressing the praise of Jesus been the intent, many more players would have been excluded from the stage.

So, why was he blocked? As much as one is inclined not to believe the media, the weight concern is likely the real reason.