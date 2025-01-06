Bill Belichick Joins X, Provokes Strong Reaction from North Carolina Fans with First Post

Bill Belichick may be new to X, but he’s already showing he’s got the hang of things.

In his first post since joining the platform, the NFL and future college football coaching legend (?) drew inspiration from his childhood when his father coached at North Carolina for his debut post.

“‘Beat Dook’ my first words as a boy are my first words on X! Go Heels!! #GoHeels #ChapelBill #CarolinaFootball,” Belichick wrote.

Belichick joined PatMcAfee to discuss his first official recruiting day and officially announce that he had joined X.

You could be forgiven for thinking Bill Belichick would never join Elon Musk’s platform. After all, this is the same Bill Belichick who once said he’s “not on SnapFace” or “InstaChat.”

But that was then, and this is now.

Belichick can no longer draft whoever he wants. Now, he has to deal with 18-year-old kids and sell them on his program and his NIL packages. And those 18-year-old kids are on X. So, the coach needs to be there as well.

You know, when in Rome…or Chapel Hill.