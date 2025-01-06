Lions Begin Postseason as Betting Favorites to Win the Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions have never been to a Super Bowl before, much less won the championship game. However, oddsmakers believe this is their year.

Spurred in large part by Detroit’s resounding 31-9 smashing of division rival Minnesota on Sunday night, the Lions are listed as +280 favorites to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings.

After the Lions, the next group with the best odds is the Chiefs at +350, Ravens at +600, Bills at +650, and Eagles at +700. The next group is the Vikings at +1600, Packers at +2000, Buccaneers at +2500, and Chargers at +2800. The long shots are the Commanders at +4500, Rams at +4500, Broncos at +5500, Texans at +8000, and Steelers at +9000.

The Lions’ ascent to the top spot comes despite many injuries to star players, such as defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, running back David Montgomery, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and many others.

Detroit’s defeat of Minnesota earned them the top spot in a closely contested NFC playoff race and a first-round bye. It’s a much-needed reprieve for a team struggling with a dozen starters or major contributors suffering varying degrees of injury.