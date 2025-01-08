NHL Postpones Kings-Flames Game Amid Devastating California Fires

The National Hockey League has postponed Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames amid the devastating wildfires tearing through Los Angeles this week.

The game, which was set for 7:30 p.m., has not yet been rescheduled. Fox News reported that the two teams will still play their scheduled game in Calgary on Saturday.

Wednesday and Saturday were to be the final two games of the regular season for the two teams, but now they will have to play a makeup game.

“In light of the devastating effects of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area, tonight’s game between the Los Angeles Kings and Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena, NHL Game No. 653, has been postponed,” the NFL said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The thoughts of the entire NHL family are with the Kings, hockey fans, and the people of the Los Angeles area during this difficult time,” the statement added.

The NFL is also monitoring the situation and said it was monitoring the crisis ahead of next Monday’s scheduled playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

At least five wildfires have raged across L.A., and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed. So far, two have lost their lives in the conflagration.

Further, the Los Angeles Fire Department has reported that one firefighter sustained a serious head injury battling the Palisades fire.

