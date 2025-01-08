A young firefighter sustained what has been described as a “serious” head injury while batting the Palisades fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to ABC 7, the 25-year-old female firefighter was injured in the line of duty, battling one of the wildfires that have broken out in the Los Angeles area at the time of this writing.

“At approximately 8:30 PM, a 25-year-old female firefighter sustained a serious head injury. She received immediate treatment at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” Erik Scott, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said in an update.

WATCH:

He added that shortly after, around 9 p.m., “multiple burn victims were reported walking toward a nearby restaurant,” which he later identified as Duke’s.

“Incident operations redirected medical resources to the location to provide evaluation and treatment,” he added.

At the time of this writing, CalFire listed five active wildfires in the region — the Palisades fire, Eaton fire, Hurst fire, Woodley fire, and Tyler fire.

WATCH — Wildfires in Pacific Palisades Create Massive Cloud of Smoke as Homes Burn: