REPORT: Caitlin Clark Is the WNBA’s Is Most Popular Player, But Makes Less Per Year Than the Average New Yorker

Become a WNBA superstar, they said; it’ll be fun, they said. But did they mention you wouldn’t make any money? Caitlin Clark is finding that out right now.

According to a Fortune report, Caitlin Clark, a rookie phenom whose popularity rivaled that of LeBron James, earned just $76,535 in her first year with the Indiana Fever. To put that in perspective, the average New Yorker makes $78,620, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When looking at Clark’s minuscule salary (relative to other star pro athletes, such as the NBA’s #1 overall pick, who you probably can’t name and is expected to make $10.5 million), it starkly contrasts her mountain of achievements: Clark entered the WNBA as the leading scorer in college basketball history-men’s or women’s-with 3,951 points. She also became the first NCAA player to score 3,800 points and a three-time NCAA First Team All-American member, Yahoo Sports reports.

Of course, there is a very good counter-argument to Clark’s low wages relative to the average New Yorker. The average New Yorker probably works at a business or industry that earns a profit. The WNBA hasn’t made a buck in its nearly 30-year existence. The entire league has heretofore existed solely due to corporate welfare.

In other words, the NBA pays for the league and covers its expenses.

Even after Clark’s indescribably successful rookie season that led to record increases in ratings, attendance, merchandise, and many other categories, the WNBA still isn’t paying for itself.

Thankfully for Calrk, while the league may not be in the black, she definitely is. The WNBA phenom has an eight-year deal with Nike that will pay her $28 million. And that’s only one of the many endorsements Clark has. However, if Clark is ever going to make money on par with star athletes in other sports in terms of salary, her league will have to make money.