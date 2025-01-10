Olympic Swimmer Gary Hall Jr. Loses Medals in California Wildfires

Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. lost his home and his Olympic medals in the wildfires tearing through the Los Angeles area.

News of Hall’s lost home and medals came via his father, Gary Hall Sr., also an Olympian, who posted about the incident on social media. Hall Jr. spoke about the evacuation himself in an interview with 12 News.

“It’s not just a home; it’s all worldly possessions,” Hall Jr. said from his sister’s house. “I really am that guy with nothing to lose.

“It grew quickly, then flames, and you could see the houses going up one by one as it moved down the hill to where I was. It was not very far away when I drove off.”

Hall Jr. could only grab his dog and a few other items before fleeing the scene.

Hall Jr, a native of California, won ten Olympic gold medals: five Gold, three Silver, and two Bronze.

“It was unlike anything I’ve experienced before,” Hall Jr. said. “So many people lost everything. Where I lived, nothing stands.”

Hall Jr. had his home in Pacific Palisades, the epicenter of one of the major fires.

“People were just abandoning the cars and just running,” Hall Jr. said. “Fortunately, they were able to make it out, but it was just unlike anything I’ve ever seen in any apocalypse movie, anything; it’s the closest thing I can relate this experience to.”