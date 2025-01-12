Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is facing a backlash for seeming to throw down the race card by posting a social media message about the criticism earned by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert thanks to Saturday’s performance slump.

Football fans have blasted Herbert for his less-than-stellar performance in the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12 wild-card playoff loss to the Houston Texans. The L.A. QB only had one touchdown and suffered four interceptions in the game.

But as fans jumped to X to blast Herbert for the loss, Griffin jumped into the debate by seemingly trying to make the criticism about race.

Griffin seemed to warn the media that they better rip the white quarterbacks just like they do black quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott.

“The national media better hold Justin Herbert accountable for his playoff performances as they do to Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott,” Griffin bloviated on X on Saturday.

Not many found Griffin’s point worthy of consideration, and many accused the former Redskins player of race-baiting:

