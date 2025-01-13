LSU Tigers Star Kyren Lacy Arrested for Deadly Car Crash

Louisiana State University Tigers star Kyren Lacy has been arrested and charged for the death of a 78-year-old Marine veteran who perished after a car crash in December.

Police brought two felony charges against the 24-year-old player, one of negligent homicide and the second for hit-and-run driving with serious injury or death in the December 17 car crash. He was also charged with reckless operation with accident, Fox News reported.

Lacy, who voluntarily turned himself in, was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Sunday and had a bond set at $151,000.

Police say the crash left Herman Hall of Thibodaux dead and two others seriously injured thanks to Lacy’s reckless driving; the police report also says Lacy was speeding, tried to pass in a no-passing zone, and caused another driver to swerve to miss him only to run headlong into another car.

Lacy’s car was not damaged in the accident, and he sped off, refusing to stop after the accident. The police report also says that Lacy drove around the accident scene to view the wreckage, then drove off “without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash.”

The player’s lawyer said that the player is “fully cooperating with authorities” but added, “Out of respect for the investigation and everyone involved, we will not be making further comments at this time.”

Lacy led the Tigers with nine receiving touchdowns, was second on the team in catches with 58, and had 866 receiving yards. At the University of Louisiana and LSU, he caught 162 passes for 2,360 yards and scored 26 touchdowns.

Lacy had recently declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Thus far, LSU has refused to make a statement on the arrest.

