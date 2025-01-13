WATCH: Eagles Fan Directs Profane Tirade at Packers Fan During Wild-Card Game

Video has emerged of an Eagles fan directing a vile and profane tirade at a Packers fan during the NFC Wild-Card game on Sunday.

The woman’s fiance shot the video, and it went viral.

The video shows a man in a green Eagles jacket berating a female Packers fan, calling her “dumb” and “ugly,” among other things.

The Eagles fan seemed to become only more abusive after being told to stop harassing the woman, “She’s an ugly, dumb c*nt. You going to do anything? F*ck up and watch the game,” the green-jacketed Eagles fan replied.

For her part, the woman largely ignored the unwell man’s rantings and tried to continue enjoying the game. Many on social media have tried to figure out who the man is, though his identity has not yet been revealed. Lincoln-Financial Field has long been known as one of the most inhospitable places in the NFL for opposing fans. This incident will undoubtedly do nothing to alter that perception.

The video has earned nearly 20 million views as of this writing.

The Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 and will advance to the divisional round to face the Rams.