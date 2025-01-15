Martina Navratilova to Dems Who Voted Against Trans Bill: ‘Grow a Spine!’

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act passed the House of Representatives on the strength of a unanimous Republican vote. However, only two Democrats supported the measure to protect girls from trans athletes, and the rest voted against it.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is now calling foul.

“Shame on the Democrats who really don’t care about women, girls, and their safety, fairness,” Navratilova said in response to a news report that only two House Dems had voted for the measure.

In another post, Navratilova chastised Dems for having only two members willing to stand up for women.

“More Dems need to step up here. I know many who agree but are scared to speak up because of re-election. I say do the right thing. Grow a spine.”

Navratilova, a liberal, has been outspoken in her belief that men should be kept out of women’s sports. Moreover, she has spared no criticism of her fellow libs in the Democrat Party who claim to stand for women yet don’t support laws aimed at ensuring fairness in women’s sports.

During a speech at the International Women’s Forum in June, Navratilova angrily denounced the criticism she’s received from like-minded liberals who chastise her for defending women’s rights in sports.

“Now, it’s, ‘Oh, you’re a homophobe.’ Go figure. I’ve been out since ’81, yeah, I’m a homophobe,” she said. “‘You’re a bigot, you’re a transphobe, you’re a Nazi, you’re a fascist, you’re a communist,’ everything and everything in between. And this is coming from the left. I am the left! My people are turning on me. They’re turning on us, women, who speak up for women’s sex-based rights.”