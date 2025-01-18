‘Rigged!’: NFL Fans Go Berserk After Refs Blow Major Call in Chiefs-Texans Game

Before Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff battle between the Chiefs and Texans, most fans believed the referees favored Kansas City and wanted them to win. After watching Saturday’s game, pretty much everyone believes the referees are in the tank for Kansas City.

One particularly egregious example occurred when Texans linebacker Henry To’o To’o was penalized for barely touching Patrick Mahomes.

The call was so bad that even NFL Hall of Famer and ESPN color analyst Troy Aikman blasted the officials.

X users reacted with disgust.

The faux hit on Mahomes was not the only missed call by the zebras. At one point, Texans tight end Dalton Schultz was brought down by a blatant hip drop tackle, and no foul was called.

Texans LB Will Anderson was called for roughing the passer on a play where he barely touched Mahomes.

As the scriptwriters clearly dictated, the Chiefs defeated the Texans 23-14. They and their NFL officials now await the winner of the Ravens-Bills game.