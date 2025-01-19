Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark Embrace, Watch Chiefs Playoff Win Over Texans

It’s been a long time coming, but the big moment has finally arrived: Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark have watched a Chiefs game together.

Clark joined Swift in her luxury suite at Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and the two were seen celebrating and embracing multiple times throughout the game.

Clark has made no secret of her Taylor Swift fandom. The WNBA phenom recently did a podcast with Swift’s boyfriend, Chief’s star Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason.

Swift’s parents were also in the suite to watch the game with her daughter and celebrity friends.

The game was marred by several penalties against the Texans that were, frankly, ridiculous.

One particularly egregious example occurred when Texans linebacker Henry To’o To’o was penalized for barely touching Patrick Mahomes.

In another example, Texans tight end Dalton Schultz was brought down by a blatant hip drop tackle, and no foul was called.

The Chiefs and the referees who love them defeated the Texans 23-14. The victory will send Kansas City to its seventh straight AFC Conference Championship Game, where they will face the Ravens-Bills game.