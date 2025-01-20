‘Dark Times in America’: C-SPAN Caller Trolls Trump Inauguration Show, Blasts CFP Committee for Leaving Alabama Out

C-SPAN’s Inauguration call-in show aired dozens of callers discussing the day’s vital topics: the inauguration, the economy, illegal immigration, and Alabama’s exclusion from the College Football Playoff?

A caller named Graham called in on the network Democrats line and established his liberal bonafide by lamenting the election of President Trump and the fact America had been deprived of a female president. He also wished everyone a happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Then, Graham abruptly departed from politics and took a shot at the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

“I want to wish everyone a happy MLK day,” Graham began. “Umm, I hope everyone is staying warm. I’m a bit disappointed in how the election turned out. I think it would’ve been great to see a female president inaugurated today. And while I’m disappointed in the American people and their desire to see another four years of Trump, I’m a bit more disappointed in the selection committee for not picking Alabama for the College Football Playoff finals and accepting inferior teams like SMU and Indiana. Truly dark times in America.”

Indeed, SMU and Indiana did not fare well in the first round of the playoff. However, Tennessee, a team that beat Alabama, also got bounced out in the first round. Nor did the Tide help their case by losing 19-13 to a Michigan team missing half its starters at the ReliaQuest Bowl.

So, it all evens out.