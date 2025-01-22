Team USA, Capitals Star TJ Oshie Defends Trump Post, Says Critics Have No ‘Honor’

Washington Capitals and Team USA Olympic hockey star TJ Oshie took aim at those who attacked him for a social media post celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration and accused them of having no honor.

On Monday, Oshie posted a photo of the president featuring a message reading “America is back ” and Trump’s pledge to fight for all Americans. Along with the image, Oshie wrote, “God Bless America.”

But his celebratory post was immediately attacked by keyboard warriors from the left who hate Trump and blasted Oshie for celebrating Trump’s return to the White House, Fox News reported.

Later that evening, Oshie, who was with the Stanley Cup-winning Capitals in 2018, jumped back onto that post to reply to the detractors.

“That escalated quickly!” the 38-year-old player wrote on X. “To be clear I love America and Americans on both sides of the aisle and always will. Yeah even you in the negative comments you little stinkers. I choose to respect everyone until you prove me otherwise.”

But he also slammed the attackers back, saying they are silly and have no honor.

“If it makes you feel better to chirp me over the internet it’s cool. Although I don’t see the honor in it and it seems silly.”

Oshie went on to address the many leftist commenters who attacked his children or otherwise accused him of being a bad parent just for supporting Donald Trump.

“To the people worried about my daughters thank you for your concern,” Oshie said. “All four of my kids will grow up with Parents who support them, tell them they love them every day, teach them to be strong and above all to be good and kind people.”

Oshie also addressed the responders threatening to throw out or burn his jersey.

“P.S. For those throwing out jerseys… maybe just scrape off the name and number. Remember the name on the front is a hell of a lot more important than the one on the back. Love you guys today and always! God Bless America.”

Oshie was the 24th overall pick during the 2005 NHL Draft for the St. Louis Blues, where he played for seven seasons, and has been with the Capitals for the last nine seasons. He also played on Team USA for the 2014 Winter Olympics held in Sochi, Russia.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston