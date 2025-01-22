Tom Brady is uniquely positioned as an NFL analyst and part-owner of a team. That team, the Raiders, is going through monumental changes right now, which has fueled speculation that the future Hall of Famer would ditch his broadcast duties to be a more involved part of the Silver & Black’s rebuild.

However, Brady says that’s not happening.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1, Brady denied the rumors of him departing after only one year of his nine-year deal with Fox and even suggested he could remain with the network longer.

“I don’t know where it comes from,” Brady said. “I’ve had the best time at Fox and I’ve loved every time going into the booth and working with such great people.”

“I’ve loved kind of just the whole process and diving into all these different teams,” said Brady. “It’s been a lot of growth for me in one year. And I really can’t see, can’t wait to see what it looks like in year two and way beyond that, too. So, I got nine years left on my deal. Maybe longer. You never know. If FOX wants me and I want to go, we’ll just keep going because it’s been really fun thus far.”

Cowherd also asked Brady what it was like being an NFL owner.

“Being involved with the Raiders gives me an opportunity to be involved with football for the rest of my life,” Brady said.

“I wish I could have played football my entire life,” said Brady, “but 23 years was long enough. I got tired of taking the hits. And I wanted to spend as much time as I could with the kids. Really, being involved with the Raiders gives me an opportunity to be involved with football for the rest of my life. I really love teammates. I always have.”

Brady made measured improvements in his first year as a broadcaster. While one could correctly say he’s not a “natural” at broadcasting, he did display enthusiasm, intellect when dissecting plays, and an overall joy of the game that was evident throughout his playing career.

The 7-time Super Bowl champ has plenty of time and incentive to learn the broadcasting trade. Brady has nine years remaining on a 10-year deal that pays $37.5 million annually.