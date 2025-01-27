On Saturday, UFC star Conor McGregor blasted supporters of Hamas and Hezbollah who held protests in Ireland and carried the flags of the two terror groups as they marched.

McGregor attacked these terror supporters in a social media post in which he said it should be illegal to parade around with the flags of the two terror organizations.

“To raise the flag of a terrorist organization on Irish soil must become a major crime in the eyes of our state,” he wrote on X. “It will not be tolerated nor lauded!”

He added, “Raise a country flag, off your own person, and off of government buildings, yes, no problem. Raise the flag of radicalized terror organizations off of the same.. Big problem.”

The fighter added a video of the protests.

McGregor has been outspoken about Hamas for quite a while. In 2023, he blasted Ireland’s prime minister for “downplaying” the release of an Irish child kidnapped by Hamas terrorists and called PM Leo Varadkar a “disgrace.”

That same year, he was seen speaking out and blasting officials in Dublin for attacking Irish citizens on the heels of a riot to protest recent crimes committed by migrants.

He also called for all of Ireland to oppose the open-door migration that had brought such lawlessness and danger into their communities.

