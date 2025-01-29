Jane Gaudreau, the mother of slain NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who died alongside his brother, Matthew, at the hands of a drunk driver, celebrated the Eagles NFC Championship victory with a heavenly message.

The Philadelphia Eagles had a decisive victory against the Washington Commanders over the weekend, earning a spot in the Super Bowl with a 55-23 blowout. In response, Jane Gaudreau shared a picture on Instagram of her two sons wearing custom Eagles jerseys alongside the caption, “I know two incredibly happy fans in heaven. GO BIRDS!!!!!! Going to the Super Bowl for the boys!!! One more win.”

Jane shared the same picture on X and said, “Miss and love you boys!”

As noted by Fox News, “Before the Eagles’ 2024 regular season began, tragedy struck the Gaudreau family and the entire hockey world as Johnny and Matthew were killed by a drunk driver in Oldmans Township, New Jersey — the day before their sister’s wedding. The Gaudreau brothers were riding bikes when Sean M. Higgins fatally struck them with his vehicle.”

