NCAA Transgender Track Runner Decries Faulty Shoes Despite Destroying Female Opponents

Sadie Schreiner, a transgender track and field athlete for Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), was seen boasting about beating a field of female opponents on social media over the weekend.

Schreiner, whose birth name was Camden, jumped to Instagram to complain that the winning times were not as good as they could have been and placed some of the blame on faulty shoes (called spikes).

Despite these supposed troubles, Schreiner easily beat the women in the race, Fox News reported.

“Schreiner won the 200-meter event with a time of 25.17 seconds. SUNY Brockport’s Lexi Rodriguez finished in second place with a time of 26.92 seconds,” Fox News reported.

Despite blowing away the women in the race, Schreiner claimed the times could have been better.

“Not the race I was looking for at all this week, my spikes nearly fell off on the turn, and with a poor start, my time wasn’t nearly what I wanted,” the RIT runner wrote on Instagram.

“The good news is that the season just started, and I’m going to leave everything on the track at nationals,” Schreiner added.

Schreiner is a loud activist for transgender athletes in women’s sports and took to social media last month to blast the NCAA for not bending over backward to offer trans athletes more opportunities.

“Among all the hurdles transfers usually have, there is an extra layer because it is trans, 50% of the country banned me from participating, and that meant I couldn’t attend any of those colleges even if they reached out to me with a full ride,” Schreiner exclaimed in December.

Schreiner also insisted that the state’s rules cannot prevent him from attending those schools if he wants to.

“It also became clear that states that did, no matter how adamant the coaches were to have me on their teams, the college administrations would usually stop them from allowing me to participate.”

The male-born runner’s video earned a rebuke from tennis star Martina Navratilova, who told Schreiner to compete in the men’s categories where he belongs.

Schreiner has been replacing females for several seasons. Last season, Schreiner earned All-American honors in outdoor track. The New Jersey native finished third in the 200-meter and eighth in the 400-meter races at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Schreiner also won the 200-meter race at the Atlantic Region Indoor Championships and finished ninth in the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston