Conor McGregor Deletes Post Calling Rival Khabib Nurmagomedov the N-Word

UFC star Conor McGregor posted a slur-filled message about rival fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov Friday but deleted the screed quickly.

McGregor has repeatedly gone on the verbal offense against the Muslim fighter, and Friday’s attack was par for the course. The worst of the bad blood started in 2018 when Nurmagomedov actually charged McGregor’s training staffers after he won a fourth-round bout. Since then, McGregor has taken every opportunity to blast Nurmagomedov verbally, Mediaite reported.

On Friday, McGregor’s rant not only went after Nurmagomedov but also disparaged Nurmagomedov’s home country of Dagestan. McGregor also called Nurmagomedov the n-word.

15 minutes I done aldo 15 seconds. Show yo wife n****. Show yo kids n****. Cousin fuckin motherfuckin hidin motherfucker. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are you saying Ireland vs Dagestan? Where’s your offspring, we cant wait to see them. The best of Dagestan offspring? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true? Who’s next [because] fatso with the coach whistle won’t fight. Who the fuck designated this fat bitch as master father? Certainly not his own father. Abdulmanap. And they all know it in Dagestan. Dagestan think you are pussy lips for retiring. Real Dagestan is forever. You are laughed at behind your back in Dagestan. Lazy you are, they say. Fight me and make a 100 million dollars and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won’t, why? Fat lazy scared bitch. Lazy fasto.

The fighter deleted the message roughly 15 minutes after posting it.

McGregor took a shot at Nurmagomedov back in June, as well, after it was learned that a Muslim who perpetrated an act of terror had trained at Nurmagomedov’s gym in Dagestan.

One of those found dead after the terror attack in Dagestan, Russia, was Gadzhimurad Kagirov, who was known to have trained at Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA. After the news broke, McGregor took to his X account and posted the hashtag “#Conorwasright.”

McGregor has constantly agitated for a rematch with Nurmagomedov, but the latter officially retired in 2021.

