Conor McGregor Takes Shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Team Amid Former Fighter’s Involvement in Terror Attack

Conor McGregor appeared to take a shot at his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagles MMA team on Tuesday after a former fighter who reportedly trained there was found among the dead from a recent terror attack in Dagestan, Russia.

At least 21 people died after Islamic terrorists attacked Christian and Jewish houses of worship in the southern region of Dagestan, a predominantly Muslim region of Russia, on Sunday. According to CNN, Former mixed martial arts fighter Gadzhimurad Kagirov was one of the terrorists involved in the attack.

Reports quickly circulated that Kagirov had trained at Eagles MMA, the Dagestan gym owned by former UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

One of the Islamist terrorists behind yesterday’s attack in Dagestan is the MMA fighter Ghadzimurad Kagirov He is a fighter of Eagles MMA, a fighting gym established by MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Around 20 people were m*rdered pic.twitter.com/MfFlTG2Mxm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 24, 2024

In a statement posted to Instagram, Nurmagomedov offered condolences for the victims and their families.

“My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims,” Khabib wrote. “May Allah save us all from such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies.”

On Tuesday morning, Conor McGregor posted to X, “#conorwasright,” referencing when he mocked Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, calling him a “terrorist snitch” before UFC 229.

“Kagirov accumulated a 2-0 professional record in MMA while representing Khabib’s team, defeating Basyr Ibragimov and Dzhambulat Bagaev in fights under the banner of GC Entertainment in 2021,” MMA News reports.