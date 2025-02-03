VIDEO: Commanders Owner Makes His Thoughts Clear on Another Name Change

Those hoping for the Commanders to change their name back to Redskins or just to a different name can stop hoping. The Commanders are here to stay.

During an interview on Monday, Commanders Controlling Owner Josh Harris was asked whether the name is “here to stay?”

Harris was direct: “Yes. And I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. And so we’re going with that.”

Based on noncommital comments from Harris in the past, some believed he would entertain another name change. Perhaps not back to Redskins, but something other than Commanders, to further cement his mark on the team and distance himself from the legacy of previous Owner Daniel Snyder, who chose the name Commanders.

However, Harris’ stance seemed to shift, beginning at his earlier end-of-season press conference in which he seized on the team’s shocking success this year to posit that the team name now had more meaning.

“Now, in this building, the name Commanders means something,” Harris said. “It’s about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates … so, that name is growing in meaning.”

Childhood and longtime Redskins fans should feel some optimism going forward, not just about the success of the team but also about other comments Harris made regarding the team’s branding. Just because the name Redskins may not be coming back doesn’t mean Harris isn’t committed to honoring the team’s past.

“As far as rebranding and bringing our past … and all our Super Bowl championships and our future together, you’re going to see us head toward honoring our past and bringing it together with our future,” Harris said.

What does that mean?

Your guess is as good as anyone. However, what it might mean, is a return to Redskins-era uniforms and a logo that does not explicitly align with Redskins but honors that tradition in some way.

In any event, a reverence for tradition and more trips to the playoffs will work wonders in winning fans back to the team, and Washington seems poised to do just that.