NCAA Agrees to Exclude Trans Athletes from Women’s Sports After Trump Executive Order

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has agreed to retool its participation rules to exclude transgender athletes from playing in women’s college sports on the heels of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.

The president signed his order on Wednesday and set the process in place to rewrite federal Title IX rules to withhold funding from any school that allows transgender athletes to play in women’s sports.

Consequently, NCAA president Charlie Baker immediately released a statement saying that the NCAA would comply with the order and revisit its participation policies.

“The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes. We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today’s student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump’s order provides a clear, national standard,” the statement reads.

“The NCAA Board of Governors is reviewing the executive order and will take necessary steps to align NCAA policy in the coming days, subject to further guidance from the administration. The Association will continue to help foster welcoming environments on campuses for all student-athletes. We stand ready to assist schools as they look for ways to support any student-athletes affected by changes in the policy,” Baker’s statement concluded.

Trump’s previous order fully defines “sex” as “an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.” It adds that “Female” means a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell and describes “male” similarly.

Trump’s move to remove transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports is meeting with massive approval from most Americans.

A recent look at the numbers by CNN’s Harry Enten revealed that polls have found that a huge majority of 79 percent of Americans agree that transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports. And that support for banning men from women’s sports has increased from 62 percent in 2021. So, support for such a ban has increased dramatically over the last four years.

