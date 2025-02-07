Illegals Who Allegedly Broke Into Joe Burrow’s Home Posted Photos Posing with Loot

The feds have busted a gang of illegal migrant alleged burglars who posted photos of themselves with high-dollar items stolen from NFL quarterback Joe Burrow’s home.

The group of migrants from Chile were arrested after the December 9 break-in of the Bengals player’s Cincinnati home where about $300,000 in luxury items were stolen when he was at an away game, according to the New York Post.

The alleged crooks posed for photos wearing Burrow’s expensive watches, and displaying Louis Vuitton luggage and wads of cash.

Officials also say photos showed the migrants wearing Burrow’s diamond-encrusted “B9” and “#9” neckchains.

The suspects have been identified as Chilean nationals Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23, and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38. A fourth suspect appears to be a minor and was not identified.

Prosecutors say that the migrants are part of a South American theft gang, which flies in foreign nationals to commit robberies, then flies them back home.

“Our investigation remains ongoing as these individuals seem to be the alleged tip of the iceberg of South American Theft Groups committing crimes throughout our district and elsewhere,” US Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said in a statement.

“We owe it to the victims, whether they are or are not professional athletes, to follow the evidence into these alleged criminal networks and hold the law-breakers accountable,” he added.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy has warned of the growth of “burglary tourism” as law enforcement tracks gangs of South Americans who fly into the country to commit home invasions, and he wants to remove the country of Chile from the State Department’s approved Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

“American communities have experienced an outbreak of ‘burglary tourism,’ in which Chilean organized crime rings have been able to exploit the VWP loopholes by entering the U.S. without a visa or any proper criminal background check.,” Roy noted late last month.

