Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning recently led New Orleans diners in a rendition of a beloved song about America.

The former New York Giants quarterback and his brother, Cooper Manning, are seen in a video clip shared online raising their arms and singing loudly as everyone else joins them singing “God Bless America,” Outkick reported Saturday.

The footage shows the entire restaurant filming, singing, and many standing as they belt out the lyrics:

Social media users shared their thoughts on the moment, one person writing, “Just further proves that when delivered with US sized gusto, the quality of the singing matters not. #USA!”

“Man it’s nice to be an American right now. God bless indeed!!” someone else replied, while another said, “Our country is healing.”

The song known as “God Bless America” was written by composer and Jewish-American immigrant Irving Berlin, who in 1940 said it was not meant to be patriotic “but an expression of gratitude for what this country has done for its citizens, of what home really means,” according to the Kennedy Center’s website.

In 1938, singer Kate Smith wanted a fresh song for her radio show to mark the 20th anniversary of the end of World War I and Berlin provided the song he had written 20 years prior:

The Kennedy Center’s website continued: Less than a year after the debut of “God Bless America,” Germany’s war machine rolled into Poland, igniting World War II in Europe. (The Japanese had already invaded China two years earlier, beginning the war in Asia.) The United States would not officially join the war until the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. But as “God Bless America” grew in popularity, most Americans already feared that it was just a matter of time before the U.S. would be called to fight. During World War II, Berlin toured with his show This is the Army to raise money for the U.S. war effort. “God Bless America” was one of the featured songs.

Eli Manning’s leading of the famous tune comes as fans gear up to watch Super Bowl LIX on Sunday evening at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.