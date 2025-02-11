Super Bowl Halftime Dancer Who Displayed Gaza Flag Will Not Face Charges

The Super Bowl halftime dancer who displayed a flag with Gaza and Sudan written on it will not face criminal charges. However, he is banned from all future NFL stadiums and events.

During Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance, one of the estimated 400 dancers climbed on top of a car with a flag that combines the Sudanese and Palestinian colors.

Security chased the dancer-turned-protester off the car, and he eventually jumped onto the field, where other security officers apprehended him.

The Associated Press reports that New Orleans police reported on Monday that the protester would not face criminal charges. The NFL responded to the incident by banning him from all NFL stadiums and future events for life.

“The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show,” the NFL said in a statement. “No one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.”

The protest, which did not appear on television but was captured solely by cameras in the stadium, did not disturb Lamar’s performance and marked the only on-field controversy surrounding the Super Bowl.