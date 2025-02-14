Angel Reese Mocked After Nike Unveils Caitlin Clark Billboard in Chicago

Sportswear giant Nike has sparked some heat after unveiling a new billboard campaign in Chicago featuring WNBA star Caitlin Clark. The campaign spurred mockery from fans aimed at Chicago’s own Angel Reese, Clark’s chief rival.

The new billboard, which was placed only three and a half miles away from where the Chicago Sky plays at the Wintrust Arena, features Clark sporting her Nike wear and standing in front of the company’s swoosh logo. A second sign sits above that on a building wall, showing Clark in profile with the slogan “So win.”

Many fans thought Nike’s bringing in gigantic portraits of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark right there in Reese’s home territory was hilarious, and they jumped to social media to mock Reese over the billboards, Fox News reported.

Clark and Reese have been rivals since their college grudge match days. While Clark has not really done much to engender the feud, Reese, the lesser player, has been all about ramping up the rhetoric against Clark at every opportunity.

