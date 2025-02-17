LeBron James Blasted for Pulling Out of All-Star Game on Only 2-Hour Notice

Lakers star LeBron James was ripped Sunday for depriving another player of a spot in the NBA’s All-Star Game after he pulled out with only a few hours’ notice.

The first anyone knew of James’ decision to sit on the sidelines was when he mentioned he was not suiting up during the press availability just before the game.

The announcement came too late for the league to get another player to fill his spot, meaning the roster was one player short going into the game.

However, James’ sudden decision did not sit well with many because they felt James deprived another player of the opportunity to appear in the big game.

According to TMZ, a list of former players, including Gilbert Arenas, Draymond Green, Vince Carter, and Jalen Rose, even criticized James.

Arenas, for instance, said LaMelo Ball could have replaced James if James had given everyone more notice.

Many fans agreed with the ex-players that James’s late decision not to play took an opportunity away from another deserving player.

