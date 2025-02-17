The people of Boston booed the Canadian national anthem during the Canada-Finland match at the 4 Nations Face-Off Monday in response to Canadians recently booing the U.S. national anthem.

As Breitbart News reported, the people of Canada recently booed the U.S. national anthem during the 4-Nations Face-Off match held in Montreal.

The highly anticipated game between North American neighbors and hockey rivals began with three fights in the first nine seconds of regulation time. But first, before a single glove was dropped, the Canadian crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal did what they have done multiple times at NHL games in recent weeks: they booed the Star-Spangled Banner.

American players Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk, and J.T. Miller decided to settle the insult with their fists. On Monday, Americans in Boston responded by booing the Canadian national at the TD Garden.

Tensions between the U.S. and Canada were already high following President Trump’s push for higher tariffs on our northern neighbor amid speculation of it becoming the 51st state, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made matters worse when he celebrated Canadians booing the United States.

“Canadians have been booing the anthem since President Trump enacted tariffs against Canada and jokingly suggested our northern neighbor become the ’51st state’ of the United States. The U.S. won the game, 3-1. Afterward, lame-duck Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to X to say he was ‘damn proud’ of Canada,” Trudeau said on social media.

