Transgender NCAA track star CeCe Telfer is defiant over President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender athletes and insists that all previous records are permanent and cannot be erased because “that’s now how progressiveness works.”

Appearing on CNN on Monday, Telfer, a member of the Franklin Pierce University women’s college track team, was asked how he feels about the Trump administration’s stance that transgender records and titles should be removed from the record books. But Telfer insisted that his records can’t be removed.

“If somebody’s truly working or a part of the Department of Education, they would be smart and educated enough to know that something like that is not, that’s not how history works, and that’s not how the direction of progressiveness works. And you can’t take back history,” he said.

Telfer spent several seasons tearing through his female opponents and racking up titles. As a senior, he became the school’s top athlete.

In 2019, the runner insisted he had no physical advantages from being born a male.

Many found Telfer’s claim that “progressiveness” would not allow his titles to be stripped from the record books.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston