Canada’s lame duck Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just couldn’t help himself. In the immediate aftermath of Canada’s victory over the USA in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament he jabbed U.S. President Donald Trump to boast of the win.

The very public moment came after three-time NHL MVP Connor McDavid gave Canada a 3-2 overtime victory at the TD Garden Arena in Boston and Trudeau seized his hour.

“You can’t take our country — and you can’t take our game,” he declared on X – formerly known as Twitter.

As Breitbart News reported, Trump has previously floated the idea of annexing Canada and said in his Super Bowl interview he thinks “Canada would be much better off being the 51st state.”

Trump has also called for hockey legend Wayne Gretzky to serve as the Canadian premier and urged him to run for high office.

The comments, combined with an ongoing tariff battle, has led to “The Star-Spangled Banner” being roundly booed in Canada.

Trump was not in attendance for Thursday’s game, but he did call the team in the locker room after the morning’s practice.

Trudeau announced his resignation in January as both prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

He said he will remain as caretaker PM until the Liberal Party selects its new leader, an event no closer now than when he first said he was departing.

Trudeau’s administration thus became the second Western government to collapse as a result of Trump’s return to the White House, the first being the leftist “Traffic Light Coalition” government in Germany.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said within hours of the U.S. election results that Trump’s return was a factor in splintering Germany’s ruling coalition.