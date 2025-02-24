Auburn’s Bruce Pearl Issues Stark Warning to ‘Bad Guys’ After Bongino Named FBI Deputy Director

Auburn Tigers men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl believes the clock is ticking for “bad guys” after the appointment of his friend Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director.

Pearl took to X to congratulate Bongino on the appointment and warn America’s foes.

“Congratulations to my friend and great patriot Dan Bongino,” Pearl wrote. “The bad guys best keep their head on a swivel!”

Trump announced Bongino’s appointment on Sunday.

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel.”

Trump listed Bongino’s extensive history in law enforcement and the Secret Service.

“He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve,” Trump explained. “Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly. Congratulations Dan!

Trump continued, “Another aspect of the life of Dan Bongino that I think is very important. He has a great wife, Paula, and two wonderful daughters who truly love their dad. What an incredible job Dan will do!!!”