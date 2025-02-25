Ex-NFL Player Le’Veon Bell Lends Support to Elon Musk, Donald Trump Amid DOGE Criticism

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has stepped up to support President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in their effort to trim the federal budget with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

To date, Musk and his DOGE project has reportedly identified more than $65 billion in waste and fraud which was uncovered through a “combination of fraud detection/deletion, contract/lease cancellations, contract/lease re-negotiations, asset sales, grant cancellations, workforce reductions, programmatic changes, and regulatory savings,” according to Fox News.

This is all good news, as far as Bell is concerned.

Bell, who retired from the pros in 2021, took to his X account Monday and noted that he does not understand how anyone could oppose DOGE and its efforts to save billions of tax dollars.

“Elon doin too much for this world for yall to be hatin,” he wrote on Monday.

Bell also praised Trump, writing, “Trump doin too much for this world for yall to be hatin.”

For his part, Elon Musk thanked Bell for the support.

Bell’s support for Trump is not new. He openly supported the president during the past presidential election cycle.

Indeed, Bell appeared at a Trump rally in October to stump for Trump ahead of the elections.

