Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe, a woke activist who played for the Minnesota Vikings between 2005 to 2012, said he might run for office after his anti-Trump/MAGA rant at a Huntington Beach town hall meeting went viral.

As Breitbart News reported last week, Kluwe became an internet sensation when he called Trump voters “Nazis” at a City Council meeting in Huntington Beach, California, as citizens debated a MAGA sign at the public library. The speech resulted in his arrest.

Speaking with TMZ, Kluwe said that while he does not wish to run for office, he ultimately believed that desperate times call for desperate measures.

“Personally, I do not want to run for public office because I do not want power. That’s not something I desire. I want everyone to be able to live their own life, free to live their life without other people harming them. Unfortunately, we’re in a position where it looks like I might have to run for public office,” he said.

“I hate that because I want to sit at home and play video games. And if you are a good public servant, you serve the public. And it is an exhausting, demanding job. That means you care about everyone. You have to care about their issues and you have to find ways to help try and solve those issues,” he added.

Kluwe even said that he had a Zoom meeting with local Democratic operatives.

“I have had a Zoom meeting with a couple local Democratic operatives. I have another one [Friday]. We’ll see what happens there. I’m sure they’ll probably try to make a pitch. But the thing that I firmly believe is that what our current Democratic Party is doing is not working. And it’s time for the old guard to leave. It’s time for new faces to take over,” he said. Kluwe also said he has no regrets for how the city council meeting unfolded.

“I am perfectly content with how things played out because I think it showed a spotlight on what’s happening locally here in Huntington Beach and how our city council is just not listening to us as a community,” he said.

