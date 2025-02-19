Former NFL Punter Chris Kluwe Arrested After Protesting ‘MAGA Plaque’ at California City Council Meeting

Ex-NFL punter Chris Kluwe was arrested at a City Council meeting in Huntington Beach, California, after protesting a MAGA sign at Huntington Beach’s public library.

The sign would read “Magical,” “Alluring,” “Galvanizing,” and “Adventurous.” The words would spell out the acronym MAGA.

The signage reads, “Through hope and change, our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!”

Kluwe appeared before the all-Republican Huntington Beach City Council, where he linked MAGA supporters to Nazis.

After a prolonged rant linking MAGA to dozens of nefarious movements and historical villains, Kluwe left the podium behind and began walking to where the council members sat.

“I will now engage in the time-honored American tradition of peaceful civil disobedience,” Kluwe said as he approached them members.

Kluwe was taken to the ground and arrested by officers who carried him out of the chamber to raucous applause and cheering.

The former Viking was arrested for disrupting an assembly and was released four hours later.

Kluwe was well-known throughout his career for adopting left-wing causes, such as gay rights and same-sex marriage. During his career, Kluwe played eight years with the Vikings and played for the Raiders and the Seahawks.