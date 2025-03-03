Democrats Stall Senate Bill to Protect Women’s Sports

A U.S. Senate bill to prevent men from participating in women’s sports failed to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the filibuster on Monday night.

The bill came down to a strict 51-45 vote along party lines, with Democrat Sens. Elissa Slotkin (MI) and Peter Welch (VT) abstaining. Per Fox News:

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act would require Title IX to treat gender as “recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” and would disallow any adjustment for it to apply to gender identity. The bill was introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, and has over 40 cosponsors in the Senate. It would also codify one of Trump’s many recent executive orders, giving the policy better longevity.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the president signed an executive order to “re-write federal Title IX education rules to withhold federal funds from schools that allow transgender athletes to play as females.”

“Another aspect of the order would charge the Department of Homeland Security with the task of denying visas to foreign trans athletes who want to enter the U.S. to compete among women,” it added.

Activist Riley Gaines called out the Senators who opposed the bill on Monday and publicly asked Sen. Slotkin if she supports men participating in women’s sports.

“It’s not just federally elected Democrats who hate women. It’s proving to be virtually ALL elected Democrats at ALL levels. Here’s proof from tonight’s vote in Minnesota, where all 66 House Dems voted NO on the Preserving Girls Sports Act,” she wrote on X.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), one of the self-described moderates in the Senate, later took to social media to declare himself an “ally” of transgender athletes.

“The small handful of trans athletes in PA in a political maelstrom deserve an ally, and I am one. Depersonalized as ‘they/them’ in a political ad, but are just schoolchildren. Empty show votes or cruelty on social media aren’t part of a thoughtful, dignified solution,” he said.

Americans overwhelmingly support keeping men out of women’s sports by a sizable majority that has only grown in recent years, according to the latest polls.

“A recent New York Times/Ipsos poll that found 79 percent of Americans believe trans athletes should not be allowed to participate in women’s athletics,” noted The Hill on Monday.