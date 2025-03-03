NFL Legend Jimmy Johnson Retires from Fox Sports After Nearly 30 Years

Super Bowl champion, Pro Football Hall of Famer, and longtime Fox Sports analyst Jimmy Johnson has decided to retire after over 25 years at the network.

Johnson made the announcement Monday on The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“I’ve made an extremely difficult decision,” Johnson said. “I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years, but I’ve decided to retire from Fox. I’m gonna miss it. I’m gonna miss all the guys, but it has been a great run starting 31 years ago.”

Johnson started working for Fox in March 1994 after his championship run with the Cowboys ended. The gridiron would call for Johnson again in 1996, when he left the Fox NFL Sunday panel to coach the Dolphins from 1996 to 1999.

Johnson returned to Fox in ’99 and remained there, up until today.

Putting all of Johnson’s achievements in perspective is a tall task. He won a national championship with the Miami Hurricanes in 1987 before leaving to turn around a bad Cowboys franchise under then-newly-minted Owner Jerry Jones in 1989. Johnson had enormous shoes to fill in replacing Dallas’ legendary coach, Tom Landry. However, Johnson proved himself more than up to the task, taking a 1-15 Cwboys team in his first season to a 13-3 record three years later and a Super Bowl championship. Dallas would go 12-4 the following season and repeat as Super Bowl champs the following year.

Johnson left the Cowboys after their 1993 Super Bowl championship.