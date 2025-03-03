Trump’s Grandson Has Fun Playing Chess, Football with Dolphins Stars

President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, took to her social media to reveal some heartwarming photos of the president’s grandson having a field day with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

Ivanka posted several family photos on Sunday, but the few depicting her son, Theodore, palling around with the NFL stars really had social media users buzzing.

One of those photos showed Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa playing chess with the president’s grandson.

Another featured the addition of Braxton Berrios, who, along with Tagovailoa, is seen standing with Jared Cushner and young Theo.

Tagovailoa has not been shy about his support for President Trump. The player’s wife, Annah, posted positive things about Trump on social media.

Indeed, Annah faced an avalanche of social media hate from anti-Trump leftists last October after re-sharing a post praising former President Trump for his efforts to assist workers responding to Hurricane Milton.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.