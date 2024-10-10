Dolphins Star Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Slammed for Sharing Pro-Trump Social Media Post: ‘Family Has Brain damage’

Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa’s wife, Annah, faced an avalanche of social media hate this week after re-sharing a post praising former President Trump for his efforts to assist workers responding to Hurricane Milton.

Tagovailoa re-posted a video shared by influencer Benny Johnson, which showed the former president feting 275 Florida Power and Light linemen at his resort in Miami.

The simple sharing of what was not a political or campaign event but merely an effort to help workers there to help Floridians brought forth a torrent of backlash. Making matters worse, most of the social media users who lashed out at the wife of the Dolphins quarterback used her husband’s battles with frequent concussions in their comments.

The hate directed at Annah Tagovaioa is reminiscent of the vitriol aimed at Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Pat Mahomes. In August, Brittany Mahomes liked a social media post detailing Trump’s policy platform. Weeks later, she also liked a comment on one of her IG posts that read “TRUMP-VANCE 2024.”

Tua and Annah Tagovailoa were married in July 2022.

Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined since Week 2 due to a concussion he suffered during a 31-10 thrashing at the hands of the Bills.