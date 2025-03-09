Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is warning the WNBA that the players are ready to strike unless the league agrees to their contract demands.

Reese made her proclamation along with Dallas Wings player DiJonai Carrington on her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, on Friday, Yahoo Sports reported.

On the show, Reese exclaimed, “If y’all don’t give us what we want, we sitting out.”

The next Collective Bargaining Agreement term will start in 2026 after the players decided to opt out of the current CBA, which was set to expire in 2027.

While it is true that ratings for WNBA games jumped as did attendance at games- primarily thanks to the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark- the Women’s National Basketball League has still never made a profit.

Last October, for instance, it was reported that the NBA—which subsidizes women’s pro basketball—lost between $40 and $50 million. It has never earned a profit from investing in the WNBA since 1996, when the men’s basketball league helped found it.

The Washington Post reported that the WNBA has lost an average of $10 million or more yearly since its inception. In comparison, the NBA earns about $10 billion a year.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.