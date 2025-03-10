The Philadelphia Eagles did not just accept but “enthusiastically accepted” President Trump’s invitation to celebrate their Super Bowl championship at the White House, according to NBC10 in Philadelphia.

A White House official confirmed the report to NBC10, and NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed the Eagles’ acceptance of the invite. All that remains is nailing down the exact time and date of the visit.

“An Eagles team spokesperson confirmed the Eagles organization has accepted an invite to visit the White House, and they are working on scheduling a date and logistics,” Clark wrote on X.

Last month, rumors swirled that the Eagles had rejected a White House visit. However, the report was false, as the White House had not yet extended an invitation.

In 2018, after the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, the Trump White House rescinded the team’s invitation after it was learned that the Eagles intended to send only a small ten-person delegation. At the time, with anthem protests sweeping the league and President Trump criticizing the protests as un-American, a significant number of Eagles players said they would refuse to go.

This time around, the Eagles will make the trip.

Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie has primarily donated to Democrats and criticized President Trump. If he and his team are willing to “enthusiastically” accept an invite from the president, it gives hope that other championship teams will choose to accept their invitations to the White House.